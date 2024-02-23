Financial Review: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Marin Software.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.94 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.96 Marin Software $20.02 million 0.35 -$18.23 million ($1.27) -0.31

This table compares E2open Parent and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90% Marin Software -117.42% -77.88% -58.90%

Summary

Marin Software beats E2open Parent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

