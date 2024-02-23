Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.06.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Maplebear
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000.
Maplebear Price Performance
NASDAQ:CART opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Maplebear Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
Featured Articles
