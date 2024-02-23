PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.