Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROVR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
