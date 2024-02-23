Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.