ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

AVBP stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

