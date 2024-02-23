Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

APWC stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

