Arteris’ (AIP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.95. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $62,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at $226,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $455,632 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

