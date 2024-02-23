Arteris’ (AIP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Arteris Stock Performance
AIP stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.95. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $62,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at $226,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $455,632 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.