Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.33. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

