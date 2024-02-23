Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
