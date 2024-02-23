Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Citizens Price Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.