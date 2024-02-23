Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

