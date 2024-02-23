StockNews.com Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $222.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

