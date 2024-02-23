Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 10.7 %

DLA stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

