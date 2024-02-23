Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Sabre Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $61,780,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 238,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

