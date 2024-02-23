United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

