Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

NYSE TWLO opened at $56.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

