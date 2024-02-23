Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

