InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NSPR stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

