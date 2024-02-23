StockNews.com Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 137,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intevac by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Intevac by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

