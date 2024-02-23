The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

