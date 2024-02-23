StockNews.com Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Get AtriCure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.