Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.70 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

