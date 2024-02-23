Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.70 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics
In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
