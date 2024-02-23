Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -11.67%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

