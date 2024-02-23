NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $997,784.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

