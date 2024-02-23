M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

