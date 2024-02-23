Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,528 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after buying an additional 227,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 269,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.