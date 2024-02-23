Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 56.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

