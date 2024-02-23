Investors Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128,652 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.