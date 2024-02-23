Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) versus Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gentex pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gentex and Sumitomo Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sumitomo Electric Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Gentex currently has a consensus target price of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Gentex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than Sumitomo Electric Industries.

This table compares Gentex and Sumitomo Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 18.63% 19.25% 16.98% Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gentex and Sumitomo Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $2.30 billion 3.63 $428.40 million $1.84 19.43 Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A $15.08 0.98

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Electric Industries. Sumitomo Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumitomo Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentex beats Sumitomo Electric Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies. It also provides fiber optics products; fusion splicer and accessories; data center solutions; intelligent transport systems; remote monitoring systems; NanoPlug series; CATV systems; set top boxes; optical transceiver modules, and optical and wireless devices; AirMT, non-contact multi-fiber interconnects; and low profile fiber-array for silicon photonics. In addition, the company offers electronic wires; flexible printed circuits; heat-shrinkable tubings; cladded/plated and electroplated wires; spiral shielded and electronic wires; cross linked fluorine resins; coaxial cables; flat components; plated and alloy wires; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; and RGB laser modules. Further, it provides various energy and environment systems; products for railway and transport machinery; steel wires for springs; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; magnet wires; diamond/CBN grinding wheels; PC steel wires and high-strength shear reinforcement; drills/endmills; CBN/PCD; milling and turning tools; laser optics; and magnesium alloy parts. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works and changed its name to Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. in 1939. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

