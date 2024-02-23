Analyzing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and China MeiDong Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $977.86 million 2.70 $193.79 million $0.59 39.93 China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than China MeiDong Auto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 21.89% 15.20% 10.64% China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CarGurus and China MeiDong Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CarGurus and China MeiDong Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 China MeiDong Auto 0 1 0 0 2.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than China MeiDong Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats China MeiDong Auto on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services. In addition, the company engages in the trading of used vehicles and property management. It operates self-operated stores in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Gansu, and Anhui provinces. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Apex Sail Limited.

