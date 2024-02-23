Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.18.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.