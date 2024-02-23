Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.18.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its position in Conduent by 278.8% in the third quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 578,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 425,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 91.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Conduent by 86.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Conduent by 42.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

