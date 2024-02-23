StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

