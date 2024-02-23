SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

