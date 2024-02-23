SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.