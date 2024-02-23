Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Via Renewables by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Via Renewables by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Via Renewables by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Via Renewables by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

