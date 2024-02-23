NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSTG. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

