Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

