Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KIRK
Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s Trading Down 2.6 %
KIRK stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.28.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kirkland’s
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.