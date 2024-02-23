SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 595,856 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.14 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $365.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.84.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

