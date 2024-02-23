StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

