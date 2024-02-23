World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of WKC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,793,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

