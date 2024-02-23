Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.07. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

