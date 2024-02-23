Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.33.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.