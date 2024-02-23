BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.19.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.12. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

