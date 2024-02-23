BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$150.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$170.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$162.44.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$141.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$142.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.74. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$128.88 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.