CIBC Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.86.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What are low-beta stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.