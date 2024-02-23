CIBC Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.86.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$48.98 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.76 and a twelve month high of C$69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

