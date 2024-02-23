Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$59.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.85.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$44.15 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

