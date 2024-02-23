Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.39.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$19.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

