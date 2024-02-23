Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

