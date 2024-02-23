Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Xerox by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

