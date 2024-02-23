Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.20. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.